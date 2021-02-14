Cases booked against DMDK cadre

CHENNAI

14 February 2021 01:21 IST

The cadre took out a procession without getting permission

Cases have been booked against Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) cadre for taking out a procession to mark the 21st anniversary of the party on Friday in the Virugambakkam police station limits. Party leader Vijayakant and his wife hoisted the party flag and went in a procession from his residence in Saligramam to Koyambedu.

The police have booked party functionary Lakshmanan and 100 others for organising the procession without permission. under five sections of the Indian Penal Code in Virugmbakkam police station limits.

