Cases booked against 700 govt. employees

Chennai

21 February 2021 02:08 IST

They were protesting in support of their charter of demands

The police have booked employees who were protesting on a charter of demands in front of the Secretariat on Friday and attempting to barge inside St. George Fort.

The government employees and teachers’ associations have been conducting a series of protests across the State in support of their charter of demands, including pending 21-month arrears as per the seventh pay panel report, reverting to the old pension scheme, elimination of wage anomalies, regular pay for all those under consolidated and special time scale pay, and revoking a government order setting up a staff rationalisation committee.

On Friday, government employees and teachers assembled under the banner of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) in front of the State Guest House and held a demonstration. Later, a few hundred protesters managed to reach Kamarajar Salai in front of the Secretariat, which is a prohibited area for any protest.

A few protesters broke the barricades put up by the police and raised slogans to move towards the Secretariat. As they were prevented by the police, they squatted on the road and were forcibly removed. They were detained until evening.

Cases have been registered against 700 employees under four sections of the IPC for unlawful assembly in the Fort police station.