Cases are on the rise in all southern zones of city

CHENNAI

23 August 2020 23:58 IST

Corporation is planning to intensify containment measures

The Greater Chennai Corporation has, over the past week, registered a rise in fresh cases of COVID-19 in 10 of the 15 zones of the city, including all five southern zones. The growth rate of cases in the southern zones was higher than the city's average growth rate of 1.4% last week.

The southernmost zone, Sholinganallur, registered a 5.2% growth in cases over the past seven days. Valasaravakkam (4.8%), Perungudi (3%), Adyar (2.9%) and Alandur (1.7%) also registered a higher growth in cases when compared to the city's average figure.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, in the northern part of the city, registered a growth rate of 10.1%.

The Ambattur zone, which saw several fresh infections over the past few weeks, now has a negative case growth rate.

City Health Officer Jagadeesan said over 60% of the fresh cases were caused by “family contacts”.

The civic body is planning to intensify containment measures to prevent a spike in cases. “We may revert to stringent measures again. The relaxation of norms has led to a rise in cases in some areas. We are monitoring the situation,” an official said.

Civic officials said a huge number of guest workers and professionals from other regions had reached the city. They were not being monitored.

“At least 10% of the guest workers who had arrived here without an e-pass have tested positive for COVID-19,” an official said.

The number of containment zones in the city has increased to 23, and is set to grow further in some zones.

The case fatality rate is 2.07%. The total number of residents who have tested positive has crossed 1.25 lakh.

The number of active cases accounts for 10% of the total cases. As of Sunday, there were over 13,000 active cases in the city.