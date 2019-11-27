Case for reservation of Deputy Mayor posts for SC/STs

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice, returnable by January 7, to the State government on a public interest litigation petition, filed by former MLA C.K. Thamilarasan, seeking reservation in posts such as Deputy Mayor for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in proportion to their population.

In his affidavit, the petitioner stated that at least four posts of Deputy Mayor, 46 municipal vice-chairpersons, 168 vice chairpersons in Town Panchayats, one District Panchayat vice-chairperson, 116 panchayat union vice chairpersons and 3,786 village panchayat vice-resident posts must be reserved for women.

Similarly, three Deputy Mayor posts, 29 municipal vice chairpersons, 107 town panchayat vice-chairpersons, six district panchayat vice chairpersons, 74 panchayat union vice chairpersons and 2,398 village panchayat presidents must be reserved for the SC/STs, the petitioner claimed.

He insisted such reservation exercise be carried before the issuance of the notification for the local body polls.