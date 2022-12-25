ADVERTISEMENT

Case filed against unknown persons for displaying obscene messages on digital signboard

December 25, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Wing of the Chennai City Police has filed a case against unknown persons for displaying obscene text on the digital signboard of a hotel located on Little Mount on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the display board was immediately removed after the text was brought to the police’s attention. In the initial inquiry, it was found that no sex trade was being operated at the hotel, and the messages were an act of ‘mischief’ committed by persons with technical knowledge. The default credentials to access the control panel of the signboard had also been compromised due to a failure to change the password, the police officer said.

The police have advised those owning digital signboards to be cautious of such activities being carried out by people through open Wi-fi networks and urged them to secure it with a strong password. The text on the signboard went viral on social media after it was posted by an activist, with the members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association protesting in front of the hotel on Little Mount on Saturday evening.

