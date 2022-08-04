Case filed against Kanal Kannan

Kanal Kannan, Hindu Munnani functionary, had called for demolition of Periya statue in Srirangam

The Cyber Crime Wing has booked a case against stunt master and Hindu Munnani functionary Kanal Kannan for his alleged provocative speech calling for the demolition of the statue of Periyar in Srirangam.

While speaking at a meeting recently, Mr. Kannan had said: “The day the statue of the man who said there is no God, in front of the temple in Srirangam is demolished, will be the day of Hindu uprising.” He said Hindus would be uplifted once the statue was demolished. A video of his speech had gone viral.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam lodged a complaint with the city police seeking criminal action against Mr. Kannan. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Mr. Kannan under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the IPC.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri condemned Mr. Kannan’s speech and welcomed the registration of the FIR by the city police.