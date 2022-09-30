Chennai

Waqf Board Chairman booked for violating rules on use of official car

The North Beach police have registered a case against Abdul Rahman, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, for allegedly disrespecting the State Emblem, National Emblem and the National Flag. 

This case was registered based on a complaint from a member of the Waqf Protection Forum on September 23.  The complainant alleged that Mr. Rahman had violated the laws by travelling with a National Flag in front of his car, a siren above the vehicle and by using the State Emblem on a private website that he created in the name of Waqf Board. 

The police registered a case under The Prevention Of Insults To National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2003; State Emblem Of India (Prohibition Of Improper Use) Act and 2005 Emblem Of India (Prohibition Of Improper Use) Act, 2005. 


