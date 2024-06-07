GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case booked against Sterling Holiday Resorts in Chennai on allegation of cheating

Police said the complainant has alleged that the resort made him a member in 2019, on payment of ₹7.5 lakh, for 25 years, but he was not allowed to avail of services after 2020

Published - June 07, 2024 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai City Police has registered a case against Sterling Holiday Resorts, Chennai and its MD, Directors and other executives for not providing services as promised after receiving ₹7.5 lakh.

This was based on a complaint received from Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader and MLA T. Velmurugan at the office of Commissioner of Police against Sterling Holiday Resorts and its office-bearers for the offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust. In his complaint he stated that, in 2019, the executives of Sterling Holiday Resorts approached him and offered him a scheme for availing of 15 days free of cost stay in their hotels all over India, for up to 25 years. Believing them, the complainant paid ₹7.5 lakh through a bank transaction and became a member from 2019 onwards.

But the complainant said he only availed of the free stay in 2020. Later, the resort did not provide any facilities, he alleged. In March 2024, When the complainant contacted the head office they disconnected the phone and subsequently did not respond.

In this regard the complainant preferred a complaint against the office-bearers of Sterling Holiday Resorts first, and requested the police to take proper action against them.

The police said a case was registered with the Central Crime Branch, Entrustment Document Fraud Wing against Vikram Dayal Lalvani, Managing Director, Chitra, Vice President and Directors Latha Ramanathan, Madhavan Menon, Sumit Maheswari and Parveer Kumar Vohra.

The case is under investigation.

