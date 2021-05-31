Case booked against martial arts instructor for sexual assault

The complainant alleged that she was assaulted in 2014

The police have registered a case against a karate and judo instructor under various sections, including attempt to commit rape and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, based on a complaint from a 26-year-old woman, who alleged that he had sexually assaulted her seven years ago.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that in 2014, she went to train under one Kebi Raj in a martial arts school. She claimed that when they were returning to Chennai after a judo tournament in Namakkal, he sexually assaulted her and also threatened her. Due to the trauma, she dropped out of the institute.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 376, read with Section 511 (attempt to rape), Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

“We have summoned him for inquiry and are questioning him. We are also checking if there are other complaints against him,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the complainant called H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against Women And Children (CAWC), on her number — 9444772222 — and informed her about the incident.

Based on directions from City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, it was forwarded to the Anna Nagar All-Women police station. Investigation is on.

“Complainants can approach the Deputy Commissioner, CAWC. It will be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of the respective jurisdiction for investigation,” Mr. Jiwal said.