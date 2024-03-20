GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case booked against DMDK leader Premallatha Vijayakant 

March 20, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Premallatha Vijayakant

Premallatha Vijayakant | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The CMBT police have booked a case against DMDK leader Premallatha Vijayakant, among others, based on a complaint over poll code violation as she had allegedly organised women’s day programmes and distributed tokens to 300 beneficiaries for embroidery training. On receipt of the information, a static surveillance team from the Virugambakkam constituency reached the DMDK office on Monday. After checking the premises, the officer in-charge lodged a formal complaint, urging the police to register a case. Banners were also erected without permission, the complainant said, seeking action against her for violating the model code of conduct.

