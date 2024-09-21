GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case booked against actor for harassing domestic aid 

Published - September 21, 2024 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet police have booked a case against actor Parvathi Nair and three others for allegedly physically harassing a domestic aid two years ago.

Police sources said the actor, Parvathi Nair, had featured in Yennai Arinthal, Uthama Villain and The Goat. In 2022, she had lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police alleging that expensive items, including watches and electronic goods, worth around ₹10 lakh, had been stolen. The actor had further mentioned that she suspected her domestic aid Subash Chandrabose to have committed the theft.

Subsequently, Subash made a counter complaint alleging that the actor had illegally confined him in a room and subjected him to physical harassment. Alleging that the police had not taken any action on his complaint, he approached a magistrate court seeking a direction to the police to register a case against the actor.

Following the court’s direction, the Teynampet police have registered a case against the actor and three others.

Published - September 21, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.