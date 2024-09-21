Case booked against actor for harassing domestic aid 

The Teynampet police have booked a case against actor Parvathi Nair and three others for allegedly physically harassing a domestic aid two years ago.

Police sources said the actor, Parvathi Nair, had featured in Yennai Arinthal, Uthama Villain and The Goat. In 2022, she had lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police alleging that expensive items, including watches and electronic goods, worth around ₹10 lakh, had been stolen. The actor had further mentioned that she suspected her domestic aid Subash Chandrabose to have committed the theft.

Subsequently, Subash made a counter complaint alleging that the actor had illegally confined him in a room and subjected him to physical harassment. Alleging that the police had not taken any action on his complaint, he approached a magistrate court seeking a direction to the police to register a case against the actor.

Following the court’s direction, the Teynampet police have registered a case against the actor and three others.