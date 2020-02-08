Case against use of foreign species in Jallikattu

The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its orders on a public interest litigation petition filed by a former wildlife photographer to prohibit the participation of foreign breeds (Bos Taurus) and cross breeds (Bos Taurus X Bos Indicus) in rural bull related sports such as Jallikattu, Manju Virattu, Oormadu, Vadamadu, Vandamanjuvirattu and Erudhu Viduthal.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and P. Velmurugan deferred their verdict on the petition filed by E. Seshan of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam here. The petitioner had claimed that only native species (Bos Indicus) should be allowed to participate in such sports because those animals would have the perfect hump required for the tamers to hold on to while playing the sport.

The petitioner pointed out that all rural bull taming sports have the common rule that the participant should hold on to the hump of a bull either for 30 seconds or until a particular distance or until it jumps thrice in an attempt to ward of the person holding on to its hump. It would be possible only with native species which have a substantial hump aligned to their front legs, he said.

Claiming that the foreign and cross breeds generally do not have good humps, the petitioner insisted on using only native species of the land.