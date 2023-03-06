ADVERTISEMENT

Case against OpIndia CEO and Editor for ‘spreading false news’

March 06, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

Suryaprakash of the IT Wing of the DMK lodges complaint

Sivaraman R 10065

The Thiruninravur Police in the Avadi City Police Commissionerate on Monday booked a case against the OpIndia CEO Rahul Rushen and Editor Nupur Sharma for ‘spreading false news’.

Police said on Monday one Suryaprakash of the IT Wing of the DMK, Thiruninravur, lodged a complaint at the Thiruninravur Police Station that the OpIndia.com website was spreading false news and had created a sense of fear among the workers from other states in Tamil Nadu and that there was risk of conflict between the local people and people from other States, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant added that this has been widely circulated in various social media including Twitter. This may cause disruption to public tranquillity. He requested the police to take action against the CEO Rahul Rushen and Editor Nupur Sharma and those associated with OpIndia for spreading such false news and creating panic among the public.

Police said a case has been registered in the Thiruninravur Police Station based on the complaint and is being investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US