Case against actor Vanitha Vijayakumar for lockdown violation

CHENNAI

29 July 2020 00:28 IST

The complainant said she hosted an event without getting prior permission from the government.

The police registered a case against actor Vanitha Vijayakumar for violation of lockdown norms by hosting an unauthorised event in her apartment in Porur, based on a complaint from one of the residents in the same building. According to the complaint, the actor hosted the event on June 27 with over 20 participants.

The complainant said the event was conducted without getting prior permission from the government. The actor has been booked for violation of Sections 144 and under other sections of the IPC. “She had arranged a photoshoot for the event. We have the CCTV camera footage. Investigation is on,” a police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising