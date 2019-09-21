Case against actor Bhanupriya, her brother

The Pondy Bazaar police have registered a case against actor Bhanupriya and her brother Gopalakrishna for engaging a minor girl as domestic help and harassing her.

The FIR said the case was registered following a post from the Superintendent of Police, East Godavari, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, transferring it from the Samalkot police station.

R. Penupagala Prabhavathi of Andhra Pradesh, in her complaint, had alleged that she engaged her 14-year-old daughter for doing domestic work in actor Bhanupriya’s house for about 18 months. Since then, the actor had not paid her daughter salary and refused to send her back home.

Prabhavathi alleged that on January 18, she received a phone call from her daughter, who said Bhanupriya’s brother Gopalakrishna had been harassing her physically and mentally.