Case against 3,000 for taking out rally

Esplanade police booked a case against 3,000 cadre of Muslim outfits for taking out a rally against CAA despite the State government’s directive to people to avoid public gathering to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the cadre of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) took to the streets in a pan-Tamil Nadu agitation to demand the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Esplanade police filed a first information report which included the names of 15 office bearers of TNTJ and its unnamed 3,000 cadre under Sections 143 (Being member of an unlawful assembly) and 269 (Negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life)of Indian Penal Code.