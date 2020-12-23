Cartoon film on COVID-19 safety norms released

CHENNAI

23 December 2020 01:57 IST

A cartoon short-film aimed at creating awareness on wearing masks, maintaining personal distancing and follow other personal hygiene measures to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic was released by MedIndia Hospitals here on Tuesday.

The film was conceptualised by T.S. Chandrasekar, founder and chairman of MedIndia Hospitals.

According to a release, the film was created to help the campaign launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage people to wear masks. It focuses on concepts of personal hygiene taken up under the Swachh Bharat mission.

Dr. Chandrasekar said that until a vaccine was made widely available for COVID-19, the “social vaccine” of wearing masks, ensuring personal distancing and washing hands was the best way to avoid the virus. He highlighted the need for not being lethargic in practising the safety measures as COVID-19 cases could suddenly increase again as seen in other countries and even in some places in India.