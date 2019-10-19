‘Carry out repairs at Kodambakkam flyover’

Protruding steel rods and potholes characterise the Kodambakkam flyover. Besides, cracks have developed on the walls on both sides of the flyover. Plants can be seen growing in the crevices. It may be noted that the facility was last renovated in November 2013.

Besides, cables meant for LED street lights are dumped along the footpath. Another issue at this flyover is rash driving. They also point out that signboards and reflectors are required at the flyover.

“Motorcyclists cautiously avoid the middle portion of the road as it ridden with potholes,” says K. Vignesh, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

Nearly six years ago, Corporation was renting out the space under the flyover to small-scale industrial units. It was however found that the structure of the flyover was becoming weak, therefore, after renovation, that space was fenced.

“Repair work will be taken up at the flyover without much delay,” says a Corporation official.