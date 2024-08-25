GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carry out mechanical cleaning of beach infrastructure, Minister K.N. Nehru tells officials

Published - August 25, 2024 07:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the Marina Beach on Saturday. 

Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the Marina Beach on Saturday. 

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru on Saturday directed officials to carry out mechanical cleaning of the civic infrastructure on the beaches and prevent encroachments.

New robotic excavators will also be deployed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to clean the waterbodies in the city and prevent plastic from reaching the ocean. The Minister inspected the Marina Beach on Saturday.

Starting Sunday, the GCC will deploy all-terrain vehicles to monitor the beaches real-time and report any encroachments. The all-terrain vehicles will also keep a check on any violations to the waste management rules on the beaches.

In a bid to prevent new encroachments on the Marina, staff deployed by the GCC will monitor the entire stretch of six km of the beach -- from the Cooum River mouth to the Adyar estuary -- round the clock. The staff members will also identify any new shops being set up on the beach. The all-terrain vehicles will also be deployed at the Edward Elliot’s Beach to prevent encroachments.

The GCC staff will work in three shifts to keep a round-the-clock check on the disposal of garbage on the beaches.

The number of beach vendors in the city has reportedly increased from 1,400 to 2,000.

Following the direction of Minister Nehru, the GCC will start deep cleaning of the Marina Beach swimming pool. The civic body is planning to facilitate an online booking system for the Marina beach swimming pool. As the tenure of the concessionaire has ended, the GCC plans to maintain the swimming pool with its own staff members.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.