Carnival of music, games, quiz and more at Youth Hostel in Adyar

August 05, 2023

From puppetry to villu paatu, quiz to games, to draw the young generation into music and hone the creativity of connoisseurs and students of music, ‘musiCarnival’23’ is being held in the city.

The two-day festival began on August 5.

Ashwath Narayanan, carnatic musician said, this is the fourth edition of the carnival, which is organised by Sukrtam Foundation, and has over 120 games for music enthusiasts and students to encourage non-traditional and fun way of learning music. “We even have customised card games similar to rummy where in you have to make three sets that match — a song, its raga, the first line of the song and its composer. There are several such fun games. We have a small corner for little ones who can match and identify instruments, draw and paint too,” he said.

Carnatic musician S. Sowmya, who started the Sukrtam Foundation, said she started this organisation in an attempt to bring the youth together and give back to society in some way. Be it when the city was hit by floods or any other crisis, they have been extending as much help as possible for those in need, she said.

“Usually, we, the members have the habit of exchanging crosswords or having a quiz. Then, we thought why not hold a carnival for those who are enthused about this art form. With changing times, it would be fun for students to know many aspects about music through such games. We have to come to know that some students started learning music after participating in this carnival,” she said.

The carnival is held at the Youth Hostel, 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Adyar.

