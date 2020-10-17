Carnatic vocalist P.S. Narayanaswamy dead

Eminent Carnatic Vocalist and guru to hundreds of students, P.S. Narayanaswamy, passed away at his home late on Friday. A long-time resident of Mylapore, the 87-year-old “PSN Sir” as he was fondly referred to, was the son of a doctor. His interest in singing film songs, including those by Papanasam Sivan, led his father to let him take up music.

His first guru was Mudikondan Venkatrama Iyer. He learnt under Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. He had created his own style or Baani. A very friendly person, he would be the first to help when it came to worthy causes, said musician S. Ganesh.

His daughter S. Mythili said he had been ailing for the past three daysHis great grand daughter Manaswini is a musician. He is survived by three daughters and wife Vasantha.