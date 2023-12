December 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Renowned Carnatic vocalist O.S. Thyagarajan passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Sunday morning. He was 76. His brother and vocalist O.S. Arun said he had been ailing for sometime. The last rites will be held on Monday. Thyagarajan is survived by his wife Vaidehi, and three daughters. He was the son and disciple of O.V. Subrahmanyam. He learnt music from T.M. Thiagarajan, with Lalgudi Jayaraman guiding him early in his career.

