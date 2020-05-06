Carnatic musicians slam Kamal Haasan

Several Carnatic musicians have condemned actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's comment on Saint composer Tyagaraja during a recent video chat show with actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Vocalist Palghat Ramprasad, who has started a petition on Change.org, said the reference to the much-revered Saint was derogatory in nature. “The actor was talking about his career and films and referred to the Saint in a manner that would cause hurt to musicians and those who follow the Bhakti marga. Thyagaraja was not begging for anything on the streets of Thanjavur. His singing in praise of Lord Rama and performing unchavrithi was his way of life. He did not ask anyone for anything,” he said.

Malladi Sreeramaprasad of Malladi Brothers said Tyagarajaswamy was never a mendicant nor a beggar. He was a great ‘haridasa’ going around the streets spreading and singing the glory of Lord Srirama. He has never resorted to the unworthy ways of disreputable people and never flattered others to earn subsistence. He was a nada yogi. Any remarks on this avatara purusha is highly condemnable," he said.

Mridangam vidwan Thiruvarur Bhakthavatasalam said that the music fraternity revered Tyagaraja as God or 'brahmam' - and to draw reference to him in a disrespectful manner was condemnable. If at all he wanted to draw examples, he could have picked examples from his own field or something close like drama. Why talk about a field that he has not much knowledge about?," he questioned.