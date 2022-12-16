Carnatic musicians and artistes awarded at the 122nd Isai Vizha

December 16, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Chennai

The ‘Sangeetha Kalasarathy’ title was conferred on mridangam maestros T.K. Murthy and Trichy Sankaran

Staff Reporter

Srirangam Sri Poundarikapuram Swamy Asramam Sri Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesigan Swami with Mrudangam Vidwans T.K. Murthy and Trichy Sankaran | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Many Carnatic musicians and artistes were honoured at the inauguration of the 122nd year Isai Vizha organised by Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha on Friday.

The ‘Sangeetha Kalasarathy’ title was conferred on mridangam maestros T.K. Murthy and Trichy Sankaran. While musician Madurai G.S. Mani was presented with the G. Ramanathan Award, the Gottuvadyam Narayana Iyengar Award was given to Nadaswaram exponents Sheikh Mehboob Subhani and Khalsha Bi Mehboob.

The Palghat Mani Iyer Centenary Award was presented to Thavil exponent Mannargudi R. Vasudevan and the Dwaram Venkataswami Naidu Award went to violinist Delhi P. Sunder Rajan. Vignesh Ishwar, Anahita and Apoorva received the Dr. M.L.V. Award. 

Sri Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesigan Swamigal of Srimad Andavan Sri Poundarikapuram Swamy Asramam, Srirangam, who inaugurated the festival, said music is precious and this gift needs to be passed on to the next generation.

Mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman said, this sabha is one of the oldest that has been doing yeomen service honouring several artists over the years. “It is heartening to see that a galaxy of legends and promising talented artists have been recognised today. Margazhi is the best month of the year and some of the finest artists have been honoured,” he said.

Mr. Sankaran said such recognitions give a lot of encouragement to both senior and junior artistes. Chairman of Vidya Bharathi Trust Nandini Azad and president of the sabha Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti also spoke during the occasion. 

