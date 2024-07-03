ADVERTISEMENT

Carnatic musician Kalpakam Raman no more

Published - July 03, 2024 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalpakam Raman

Noted carnatic musician Kalpakam Raman passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. She was the wife of the former Additional Solicitor-General of India, V.P. Raman, and mother of Tamil Nadu Advocate-General P.S. Raman.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin offered his condolences to the family and spoke about the association he has had with them for over 70 years.

Kalpakam Raman, who belonged to the family of V.S. Srinivasa Sastry, was honoured by the Music Academy at the age of 16 for her extensive knowledge of carnatic music. She completed a master’s degree from Mysore University at the age of 45. A reputed singer at All India Radio, she learnt from musician Ramnad Krishnan and carnatic vocalist and musicologist T.K. Govinda Rao. She also taught and delivered lectures at several music schools and colleges.

She is survived by P.S. Raman and two other sons – actor Mohan Raman and senior advocate P.R. Raman.

