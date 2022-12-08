Carnatic music is a medium to connect with the divine, says R. N. Ravi

December 08, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Governor inaugurates Brahma Gana Sabha’s annual art festival

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R N. Ravi and Nalli Kuppusami Chetti, president, Brahma Gana Sabha, with awardees at the art festival in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

 Governor R. N. Ravi on Thursday said Carnatic music is a medium to connect with the divine and that humanity is yet to discover a more powerful medium for the same. It is not mere entertainment and that it is devotional and soulful.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 21th annual art festival of Brahma Gana Sabha here, he said Carnatic music was the purest form of classical music. Composers including Purandaradasa and the Trinity had been doing great service to music. Vidhwans and Vidhushis, who have been refining the medium were much more than musicians, he said. He said at a time when the country was taking pride in its past, Carnatic music assumed greater importance.  

ADVERTISEMENT

He presented titles of Gaana Padhmam on Vidhushi S. Sowmya, Naatya Padhmam on Bharathanatyam guru Krishnakumari Narendran, Naataka Padhmam on theatre personality Chandrasekaran (Kala Nilayam Chandru) and Vaadhya Padhmam on Nadaswara vidhwan Aachaalpuram Chinnathambi Pillai. 

Musicologist Radha Bhaskar, who presented short bios of the awardees, said that Ms. Sowmya was the Vice-Chancellor of the Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Arts University, Ms. Narendran had become a guru at the age of 18, Mr. Chandru had over 50 years of theatre experience and Mr. Pillai had been performing for over 80 years now.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sabha president and industrialist Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti and Sabha treasurer K. Mahalingam graced the occasion.  The sabha will have events at various locations – at Rasika Ranjani Sabha till December 11; at TAG Centre, TTK Road from December 12 to 31; at Arkay Convention Centre from December 12 to 20; at R.K. Swamy Hall inside Sivaswamy Kalalaya School from January 1 to 12 and at Narada Gana Sabha main hall from January 2 to 5.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US