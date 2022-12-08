Carnatic music is a medium to connect with the divine, says R. N. Ravi

December 08, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R. N. Ravi on Thursday said Carnatic music is a medium to connect with the divine and that humanity is yet to discover a more powerful medium for the same. It is not mere entertainment and that it is devotional and soulful.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 21th annual art festival of Brahma Gana Sabha here, he said Carnatic music was the purest form of classical music. Composers including Purandaradasa and the Trinity had been doing great service to music. Vidhwans and Vidhushis, who have been refining the medium were much more than musicians, he said. He said at a time when the country was taking pride in its past, Carnatic music assumed greater importance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He presented titles of Gaana Padhmam on Vidhushi S. Sowmya, Naatya Padhmam on Bharathanatyam guru Krishnakumari Narendran, Naataka Padhmam on theatre personality Chandrasekaran (Kala Nilayam Chandru) and Vaadhya Padhmam on Nadaswara vidhwan Aachaalpuram Chinnathambi Pillai.

Musicologist Radha Bhaskar, who presented short bios of the awardees, said that Ms. Sowmya was the Vice-Chancellor of the Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Arts University, Ms. Narendran had become a guru at the age of 18, Mr. Chandru had over 50 years of theatre experience and Mr. Pillai had been performing for over 80 years now.

Sabha president and industrialist Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti and Sabha treasurer K. Mahalingam graced the occasion. The sabha will have events at various locations – at Rasika Ranjani Sabha till December 11; at TAG Centre, TTK Road from December 12 to 31; at Arkay Convention Centre from December 12 to 20; at R.K. Swamy Hall inside Sivaswamy Kalalaya School from January 1 to 12 and at Narada Gana Sabha main hall from January 2 to 5.