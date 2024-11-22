 />

Carnatic music has become one of the identities of Chennai, says Governor

Bhavan’s Annual Margazhi Music Festival 2024 begins in the city

Governor R.N. Ravi, N. Ravi, Chairman, Bhavan's Chennai Kendra, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Vice-Chairman, Bhavan's Chennai Kendra, and others releasing the book Katha Kalashebha during the inaugural event in Chennai on Friday.

Carnatic music is an internationally acclaimed genre, and it has become one of the identities of this beautiful city, Governor R.N. Ravi said here on Friday.

While speaking at the Bhavan’s Annual Margazhi Music Festival 2024, he said: “The Margazhi festival of Carnatic music is a celebration of culture and core values. The essence of Carnatic music is deeply rooted in bhakti. People have been carrying it forward in its purest form.”

N. Ravi, Chairman, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, said Chennai and music were inseparable, and even the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization had recognised the city as one of the world’s creative centres for music. “During the season, there are over 1,500 concerts in various sabhas and other venues across the city. In tune with this cultural milieu, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra has focused a great deal of its time, energy, and resources to music and classical art forms,” he added.

The book Katha Kalashebha by musicologist Pramila Gurumoorthy was released on the occasion. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Vice-Chairman, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, said the festival was held in association with South Zone Cultural Centre and it would go on till January 15, 2025. There would be over 145 performances by 750 talented artists during this period.

K. Venkitachalam, Deputy Director, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, also spoke. The event was followed by a discourse by Harikatha exponent Visaka Hari.

