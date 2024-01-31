Caretaker held for assaulting octogenarian in Mogappair

January 31, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Nolambur police on Monday arrested a 54-year-old woman caretaker for assaulting an octogenarian. The act was caught on CCTV camera.

The police said C. Pon Rasathi, 84, lived alone in an apartment in West Mogappair, with her children staying abroad and relatives residing in other parts of the city. Her family had hired a caretaker B. Kanniammal, 54, of Kancheepuram, through an agency a month-and-a-half ago.

On Sunday evening, Kanniammal called one of Ms. Rasathi’s relatives and informed them that the senior citizen had suffered a fracture following a fall. They rushed the octogenarian to a hospital. However, a scrutiny of the CCTV camera footage of the house revealed that Kanniammal had assaulted Ms. Rasathi and pushed her down, which led to the fracture.

Based on a complaint, the Nolambur police registered a case and arrested Kanniammal.