Caregiver drugs elderly woman, steals her gold jewellery

December 31, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thalambur police arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from a senior citizen by giving an overdose of diabetic tablets.

The police said Thirumurthy, a resident of an apartment in Siruseri, hired a woman as caregiver to tend to his ailing mother-in-law Rajalakshmi, 62. Recently, Mr. Thirumurthy and other family members went to their native in Andhra Pradesh after leaving his mother-in-law under the care of the caregiver Vijayalakshmi, 46. Taking advantage of the situation, the woman caregiver gave an overdose of diabetic tablets to Ms. Rajalakshmi. When the elderly woman became unconscious, Vijayalakshmi allegedly removed her gold bangles and chains weighing 8.5 sovereigns and made away with them.

Later, Mr. Thirumurthy lodged a complaint with the Thalambur police.

The police tracked down Vijayalakshmi near Siruseri bus stand and arrested her.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said people should ascertain from the local police station whether the caregiver had any criminal case before engaging them for the care of elderly people in their house and should inform about such engagement to the police station concerned.