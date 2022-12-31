ADVERTISEMENT

Caregiver drugs elderly woman, steals her gold jewellery

December 31, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalambur police arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from a senior citizen by giving an overdose of diabetic tablets. 

The police said Thirumurthy, a resident of an apartment in Siruseri, hired a woman as caregiver to tend to his ailing mother-in-law Rajalakshmi, 62. Recently, Mr. Thirumurthy and other family members went to their native in Andhra Pradesh after leaving his mother-in-law under the care of the caregiver Vijayalakshmi, 46. Taking advantage of the situation, the woman caregiver gave an overdose of diabetic tablets to Ms. Rajalakshmi. When the elderly woman became unconscious, Vijayalakshmi allegedly removed her gold bangles and chains weighing 8.5 sovereigns and made away with them.

Later, Mr. Thirumurthy lodged a complaint with the Thalambur police. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police tracked down Vijayalakshmi near Siruseri bus stand and arrested her. 

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said people should ascertain from the local police station  whether the caregiver had any criminal case before engaging them for the care of elderly people in their house and should inform about such engagement to the police station concerned. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US