Career guidance camps to be held in government schools on October 28

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 22:11 IST

The schools have been asked to get students who completed Class 12 this year and have not joined any institution to attend the programme

To encourage and ensure students are aware of the opportunities in higher education available to them, guidance camps will be conducted across all government schools in Tamil Nadu on Friday from 10 a.m. onwards. This initiative is a part of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme launched by the State government earlier this year and will focus especially on students who complete their Class 12 in the 2022-23 academic year and are yet to seek admissions in higher education institutions. Two such camps have already been held so far. The School Education Department has informed government schools to encourage students who passed out earlier this year and are yet to enroll in college courses to attend. Schools have been asked to reach out to former students and get them to speak about the courses they are pursuing. Teachers as well as trained experts will be present on the premises throughout the day to address the queries of students regarding the opportunities available for them as well as subjects and courses they can pursue depending on their interest as well as employment opportunities.



