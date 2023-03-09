ADVERTISEMENT

Career enhancement initiative launched to help tech professionals

March 09, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ideas2IT, a high-end product engineering company, and IdeaRX, a health tech start-up, on Thursday launched “Pledge2Propel”, a free career enhancement initiative to help tech professionals affected by the economic slowdown. The initiative aims to provide support to professionals to pursue new opportunities by upskilling or venturing into entrepreneurship.

The upskilling programme will provide free mentorship to pursue the latest technologies and tools, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, data engineering, robotic process automation and languages like Python.

Aspiring entrepreneurs will be guided in navigating various challenges ahead. “We intend to transform the lives of many tech professionals through empathy, inspiration and empowerment,” said Gayathri, CEO of Ideas2IT.

Saravanan Vivekanandan, founder and CEO of IdeaRX, said: “We provide mental wellness counselling and financial counselling to help individuals move forward in life.” Candidates can apply online at www.pledge2propel.com.

