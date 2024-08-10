ADVERTISEMENT

Career counselling webinar to be held on August 11

Published - August 10, 2024 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A career counselling webinar on ‘Business Transformation in the AI Era’ will be conducted by the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), in partnership with The Hindu Education Plus, on August 11 at 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

J. Clement Sudhahar, Professor and Dean, KITS, will deliver an address on ‘Business development through digital marketing and the imminent challenges in the advent of AI’.

Vasudevan Kidambi, Managing Director of Navo Management Consultants, Dubai, will share his insights on ‘AI-driven innovation: shaping the future of business leadership’, and “Navigating the future: business transformation in the AI era’.

Jeevan Medisetty, Head of Strategic Growth & Services, Teikametrics, the U.S., will speak on ‘Business transformation across e-commerce in the AI Era’, and Daniel Jacob, Senior Vice-President- HR, EC Group International, Chennai, will discuss the topic ‘Perceiving AI in HR function transformations’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To register, visit https://newsth.live/KAITHE or scan the QR code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US