Career counselling webinar to be held on August 11

Published - August 10, 2024 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A career counselling webinar on ‘Business Transformation in the AI Era’ will be conducted by the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), in partnership with The Hindu Education Plus, on August 11 at 4 p.m.

J. Clement Sudhahar, Professor and Dean, KITS, will deliver an address on ‘Business development through digital marketing and the imminent challenges in the advent of AI’.

Vasudevan Kidambi, Managing Director of Navo Management Consultants, Dubai, will share his insights on ‘AI-driven innovation: shaping the future of business leadership’, and “Navigating the future: business transformation in the AI era’.

Jeevan Medisetty, Head of Strategic Growth & Services, Teikametrics, the U.S., will speak on ‘Business transformation across e-commerce in the AI Era’, and Daniel Jacob, Senior Vice-President- HR, EC Group International, Chennai, will discuss the topic ‘Perceiving AI in HR function transformations’.

To register, visit https://newsth.live/KAITHE or scan the QR code.

