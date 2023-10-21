ADVERTISEMENT

Cardiologists stress on positive lifestyle choices for heart health

October 21, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The hospital conducted ‘Save Young Hearts 2023’, a digital campaign to promote cardiac wellness, and awarded winners of the reels contest in which over 100 people participated

The Hindu Bureau

Senior cardiologists from Prashanth Hospitals on Saturday emphasised the pressing need to adopt a balanced diet, de-stress, and make positive lifestyle choices to safeguard oneself against cardiac issues.

At the concluding event of ‘Save Young Hearts 2023’, a digital campaign to promote cardiac wellness, the hospital awarded winners of the short video or reels contest in which over 100 people participated. Sivamani Kannan, a cancer patient, was awarded the first prize with a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for illustrating rising cardiac complications; the second prize worth ₹50,000 went to Jeevan for creating a compelling video on preventive measures for safeguarding heart health, a press release said.

Prashanth Krishna, Managing Director of Prashanth Hospitals, said the aim of the contest was to convey the message of preventing cardiac arrests and fostering a heart-healthy lifestyle. “Healthy lifestyle changes should be imbibed right from school... Immediate medical help must be sought for signs and symptoms of cardiac complications like a heart burn, radiating pain in hands and shoulders, and a sense of discomfort in the heart or breathing,” Kathiresan, senior cardiologist said.

