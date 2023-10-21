Cardiologists stress on positive lifestyle choices for heart health

October 21, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior cardiologists from Prashanth Hospitals on Saturday emphasised the pressing need to adopt a balanced diet, de-stress, and make positive lifestyle choices to safeguard oneself against cardiac issues.

At the concluding event of ‘Save Young Hearts 2023’, a digital campaign to promote cardiac wellness, the hospital awarded winners of the short video or reels contest in which over 100 people participated. Sivamani Kannan, a cancer patient, was awarded the first prize with a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for illustrating rising cardiac complications; the second prize worth ₹50,000 went to Jeevan for creating a compelling video on preventive measures for safeguarding heart health, a press release said.

Prashanth Krishna, Managing Director of Prashanth Hospitals, said the aim of the contest was to convey the message of preventing cardiac arrests and fostering a heart-healthy lifestyle. “Healthy lifestyle changes should be imbibed right from school... Immediate medical help must be sought for signs and symptoms of cardiac complications like a heart burn, radiating pain in hands and shoulders, and a sense of discomfort in the heart or breathing,” Kathiresan, senior cardiologist said.