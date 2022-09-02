Cardiologist awarded

Special Correspondent September 02, 2022 20:32 IST

Cardiac surgeon K.M. Cherian recently received “Bharat Mahan” award from Bharat Sevak Samaj for uplifting unemployed youth in villages by training them in vocational courses. He received “global excellence award” for medical excellence from Friendship Forum. Dr. Cherian participated in the “Padma Doctors Congregation'' in Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav held in New Delhi on August 22.