Cardio-obstetrics unit established at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

A cardio-obstetrics unit was launched at the Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Thursday.

RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan said the unit consisted of an ECHOcardiogram machine that was bought through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution of Infosys. “We have patients regularly coming in to RGGGH as well as referrals from the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG), Government Hospital for Women and Children, and Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (KGH) for Women and Children,” he said.

According to him, following the establishment of a separate cardio-obstetrics unit, pregnant women, who usually go into the general pool for cardiac care, need not wait in queues. “When they are referred from the IOG and KGH to us early, treatment and follow-up will be easy,” he added.

