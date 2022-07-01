Carbon sequestration study to be taken up in Tholkappia Poonga

The study will focus on aspects such as the development of the wetland

The wetland was developed by the eco-restoration of a dump yard at the Adyar creek a decade ago. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

A study of carbon sequestration will be carried out in Tholkappia Poonga in Adyar creek to assess the role played by the wetland as a carbon sink in the city.

A meeting of various line agencies was held on Friday after the inception report prepared for the carbon sequestration study at the 358-acre wetland. This is a pilot study, officials said. The wetland was developed by the eco-restoration of a dump yard at the creek a decade ago.

Various line agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, have also started another study about carbon sequestration to assess the impact of various environmentally friendly measures, including eco-restoration of Cooum, Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar and other waterbodies.

The study will focus on aspects such as the development of the wetland.

After the study is completed, civic agencies will be able to assess the impact of the wetland as a carbon sink in the middle of a developed neighbourhood.

The study will provide data about the growth in the number of species of trees, shrubs and plants in relation with the number of bird species in the wetland. More than 100 species of birds have been recorded after the eco-restoration. The species of butterflies has increased by more than 50% in the wetland in the last decade, officials said.