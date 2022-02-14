‘About 42% of the area under low soil organic carbon needs replenishment’

‘About 42% of the area under low soil organic carbon needs replenishment’

“There is a need to implement a system in the Forest Department by which the soil is tested and according to needs, carbon-rich material is added”Kurian JosephDirector, Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, Anna University

A. Ramachandran, Emeritus Professor, Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, Anna University, has suggested that carbon-rich soil reclaimed from bio-mined dump sites can be used in forests in the State. This, he said, will be a natural way of mitigating climate change since the carbon will help fix other nutrients. Speaking at a recent training programme on “Carbon Sequestration and Enhancement of Carbon Sink in Forestry” organised by the centre and the State Planning Commission, he said about 47% of forests in the State were in need of such carbon fixation. “It would help both the bio-mining projects and the forests. The green cover can be rejuvenated with avian-flora like Naaval, Athi, Aalam and Itchi trees. That will help us strengthen our avian population,” he said.

Nearly 42% of area under low soil organic carbon needs replenishment, which lost due to continuous reckless exploitation for several decades. Biomined soil, which contains 5% to 8% carbon, can be utilised in enriching soil carbon for enhancing carbon sequestration

Dr. Kurian Joseph, Director of the centre, said: “In many places, we plant trees but they don’t grow as well as they should. This is because the soil lacks enough carbon-rich material. There is a need to implement a system in the Forest Department by which the soil is tested and according to needs, carbon-rich material is added,” he said. Syed Muzammil Abbas, Chairman, Arasu Rubber Corporation, who inaugurated the training programme, highlighted the importance of carbon sequestration in forestry and in oceans.

Ashok Upreti, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Department, emphasized the role of forest department, in taking action towards enhancing the forest cover which will improve the carbon sequestration. He briefed about the Tamil Nadu Green Mission, the Wetland Mission and the Climate Missions, which are to be operational through the special mode of Green Climate Company.

Anurag Mishra, Additional PCCF, motivated the forest officers to consider the hands-on session as Training of Trainers, and take forward the message of enhancing carbon sink in soil up to regional level and upscale to district level for a holistic execution. K. Geethanjali, Conservator of Forests, Chennai Circle; S. Sudha, Head of Division (Land Use), State Planning Commission, Chennai; and E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai; were present.