Car runs over inebriated man at Palavakkam

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 19, 2022 21:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 32-year-old migrant worker was run over by a car on Sunday night in Palavakkam.

The victim was identified as P. Sonu Yadav, 32, from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. He was a daily wage worker with a private contract company.

The police said Yadav consumed alcohol at a liquor shop on East Coast Road on Sunday night and was lying on the roadside on M.G.R. Salai in Palavakkam. At around 10.40 p.m., a car ran over him. He died on the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the car sped away. Based on information, the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and have taken up investigation. Yadav’s body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app