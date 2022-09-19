Chennai

Car runs over inebriated man at Palavakkam

A 32-year-old migrant worker was run over by a car on Sunday night in Palavakkam.

The victim was identified as P. Sonu Yadav, 32, from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. He was a daily wage worker with a private contract company.

The police said Yadav consumed alcohol at a liquor shop on East Coast Road on Sunday night and was lying on the roadside on M.G.R. Salai in Palavakkam. At around 10.40 p.m., a car ran over him. He died on the spot.

The police said the car sped away. Based on information, the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and have taken up investigation. Yadav’s body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.


