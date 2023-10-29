HamberMenu
Car rams into bus stop on GST Road at Tirusulam, 7 persons injured

A car, an autorickshaw, and a two-wheeler were also damaged in the accident

October 29, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The car that was involved in the accident on GST Road at Tirusulam on Sunday.

The car that was involved in the accident on GST Road at Tirusulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Seven persons, including five women, were injured when a car rammed into a bus stop on Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road at Tirusulam, near the Meenambakkam airport, on Sunday morning.

The police said S. Ranjeeth, 28, a businessman from Kollam, Kerala, and his friend Kannan, a secondhand car salesman, were going to a friend’s house in Pallavaram in a high-end car, which was meant for sale.

Ranjeeth, who had little experience driving such high-end cars, accelerated while near the Tirusulam signal. He lost control and swerved to avoid hitting an autorickshaw. The car rammed into a bus stop instead. In the impact, five women and two men were injured, and a car, an autorickshaw, and a two-wheeler were damaged. The injured were rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital.

While Ranjeeth was subdued by the public, Kannan fled the scene. After arresting Ranjeeth and seizing the car, the police began an investigation into the cause of the accident.

