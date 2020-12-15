Chennai

Car hits median, turn turtle in Chennai

A car turned turtle after hitting the median near the Madhya Kailash Junction on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) during the early hours of Tuesday. Three persons who were in the car sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the car was speeding on Old Mahabalipuram Road and when it reached the Madhya Kailash junction, the vehicle hit the median and it turned turtle. The occupants Naveen Raj, Yashwant Raja and Arvind were returning home when the accident took place.

The three were treated as out-patients at a private hospital. The Adyar traffic investigation wing police have registered a case and seized the car.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 3:33:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/car-hits-median-turn-turtle-in-chennai/article33336156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY