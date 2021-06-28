Car goes up in flames in Chennai, passenger dies, driver injured

CHENNAI

28 June 2021 14:48 IST

In a freak accident, a passenger was charred to death and a taxi driver was injured when the car they were travelling in caught fire all of a sudden, on the Koyambedu flyover on Monday.

The accident occurred at noon on the busy flyover, when the car was proceeding towards 100 Feet Road, Koyambedu. Traffic was halted on the flyover as the car went up in flames.

Preliminary reports said the passenger who sat on the back seat was charred to death beyond recognition as the door was locked. The driver, who was identified as Sunil of Mangadu had burns on his back since the fire originated from the rear. Passers-by and police personnel rescued him from the car and sent him in an ambulance to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The charred body was sent to the hospital for a postmortem.

Koyambedu police have registered a case and are investigating.