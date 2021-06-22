Car, gadgets stolen from guest house in Chennai; police nab accused in 12 hours

The four accused told police that they were inspired by a Tamil movie to commit the burglary, in order to get quick access to money

The Kancheepuram district police solved a case in which a high-end car and gadgets were stolen from businessman’s guest house near Sriperumpudur, and nabbed the four thieves from Tiruvannamalai, within 12 hours.

Ravichandran, 49 of Ashok Nagar was staying with his wife and other family members at his guest house in Nayapakkam village near Sriperumpudur. They all went to sleep on Saturday and the next morning were shocked to see three LED televisions, a laptop and a high-end car were stolen. He lodged the complaint with the Sriperumpudur police who took up the matter for investigation. Kancheepuram district Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar visited the spot and expedited the efforts to trace the suspects.

“We checked for fingerprints and analysed all records of known criminals. We were zeroing in on new offenders and enquired about who all had visited. We suspected someone connected with the house would be the mastermind. We used technology to assist conventional investigative work. The accused were nabbed and the stolen properties were recovered,” Mr. Sudhakar told The Hindu.

G. Praveen Kumar, 24, G. Vijayachandran, 24, P. Lokesh, 22 from Nathankollai, Tiruvannamalai district and G. Prakash, 23 of Chengalpattu have been arrested. Police said Vijayachandran told them that he and his associates decided to commit the burglary after they were inspired by a Tamil film for money. They surveyed the house as AC mechanics and studied the design of the house before executing their plan.

On Saturday night, the gang gained entry into the house by scaling the terrace and took away the LED TVs, the laptop and the car key from the house. Then, they drove the car away, said police.