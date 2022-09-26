Car-Free Sundays, once again a smooth drive all through

Drums Murali and his students from Jus Drums School of Percussion taking the stage. Photo: Special arrangement

This Sunday marks the one-month completion of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays. As the weeks go by, the crowd and the fun keep swelling at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar.

The yoga session conducted by Bala, from cult.fit, had more takers this week as yoga mats were provided for those eager morning walkers who wanted to join the class.

The yoga session under way, with even morning walker joining in. Photo: Special arrangement

As per usual, the dance fitness session by Sujitha, from cult.fit, was power packed and full of energy. Kannan from Madaveli quipped, “I don’t know how to dance at all, but I thoroughly enjoyed and participated in the Zumba class today.”

The power-packed Zumba session in progress. Photo: Special arrangement

The chess station, the art corner, badminton, basketball and dart games drew a lot of participation from both the children and the adults. The carrom stations always have a queue lined up from onlookers waiting for their turns.

The games’ stations, especially carrom, saw a lot of takers this week. Photo: Special arrangement

The highlight of this week’s event was the drums performance by Drums Murali and his 30 students from Jus Drums School of Percussion. For half an hour, the crowd was glued in place, watching the students take over the roads with their energetic performance.

Little artists showing off their creations at the arts and crafts corner. Photo: Special arrangement

To conclude September on a high note, we wrapped up the Slow Race contest by giving away two bicycles this week. The race, which was open to kids, had more than 70 on-the-spot registrations.

Rehaan, aged 15, took home the winner’s Hecules Streetcat Pro cycle, worth ₹8,300, and the lovely Iniyavan, aged 12, took the Runner-up BSA Go Plus cycle, worth ₹6,000.

Rehaan, 15, who came first in the Slow Race receiving his prize. Photo: Special arrangement

Iniyavan, 12, the runner-up of the Slow Race getting his prize. Photo: Special arrangement

Radio City’s RJ Bharath had an entertaining and interactive LIVE session with the public.

G Square Housing is the title sponsor for the Car-Free Sundays, which are organised by The Hindu in association with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, powered by Hercules Bicycles. Radio City is the radio partner, while cult.fit is the fitness partner.