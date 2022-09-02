Car-Free Sundays on Elliot’s Beach

The event will be held every Sunday for eight weeks from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 21:36 IST

The Hindu in association with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) will be launching “Car-Free Sundays” from September 4 at Elliot’s Beach. 

It will be held at 6th Avenue on Elliot's Beach every Sunday for eight weeks from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Car-Free Sundays, started with an aim to encourage citizens to step outside their homes, would have an array of entertainment and fitness programmes comprising yoga, Zumba dancing, painting station for children, obstacle courses, caricature sketching, liveband performances and storytelling.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has donated some books from his collection to the mobile library to be put in place at the event.

G Square Group is the title sponsor for the initiative.

In view of the programme, the traffic police have announced diversion in and around Elliot's beach on Sunday.

Vehicles coming from 7th Avenue and going towards 6th Avenue will be diverted along the 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from 16th Cross Street and going towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of 2nd Avenue and 16th Cross Street.

Vehicles coming from 3rd Main road and going towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the Junction of 3rd Main Road and 2nd Avenue.

Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue and going towards 6th Avenue will be diverted towards 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue.

