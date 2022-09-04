‘Car-Free Sunday’ off to action-packed start

Ma. Subramaniam inaugurates event enthusiastic response from residents

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 21:59 IST

Residents participating in zumba dance at The Hindu Car-Free Sunday on Elliot’s Beach. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday launched various activities in Besant Nagar as part of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays.

Speaking on the occasion, he said various events to promote health will be launched in other parts of the city after the first eight weeks of Car-Free Sundays in Besant Nagar.

The activities including silambam, zumba, storytelling, caricature sketching and games were flagged off to the beats of the all-women police band. Several top officials participated in the event.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said more events for promotion of health would be organised in the city. Additional Commissioner of Police Kapil Kumar Saratkar, Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Education) D.Sneha, table tennis player G. Sathiyan, and N. Eshwar, CEO, of G Square Housing participated.

The inauguration was followed by a highly energetic zumba session in which many residents participated. The one-hour session packed in a lot of fun with dance instructor Drithi from cult.fit making sure all the participants were on their toes. Senior citizens aged over 80 participated in the session.

Apart from the silambam coaching, games stations and the novel book donation drive, many residents participated in the 360 degree selfie station. A number of children participated in the storytelling session by the highly animated storyteller, Janaki Sabesh. The event concluded with a chendamelam performance.

The next week promises to have an interesting line up of activities with a pet adoption drive, yoga, zumba, silambam, balloon sculpting, bag making and much more. The link for registration is at https://bit.ly/THCFS22.

G Square Housing is the title sponsor for the event.

