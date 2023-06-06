Car festival held at Sri Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram

June 06, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thousands of devotees witnessed the car festival of the Sri Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

The colourfully decorated 76-feet-tall car carrying the idols of Sri Varadharajaperumal and his consorts Sridevi thayar and Bhoodevi thayar went around a 13-km route as 1.5 lakh devotees thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the idols.

The car, which left the temple at 6 a.m., went through Gandhi Road, Kamarajar Salai, Raja Veedhi, Sengazhuneer Odai Street and Nellu Kaara Street. Since it weighed around 3-4 tonnes, a bulldozer was used to pull it. The car returned to the temple at 12.05 p.m. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, along with the Kancheepuram district administration, the police and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of the devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival was held as part of the annual Vaikasi Brahmothsavam of the temple, which began with the flag hoisting last Wednesday. The thotti thirumanjanam would be conducted on Wednesday and the Theerthavari, when the utsava idols would be carried in procession to the temple tank would be held on Thursday. Meanwhile, over the past few days, fights have been happening between two sects who are devotees of the deity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.