Car driver robbed

CHENNAI

02 August 2020 17:29 IST

A 50-year-old car driver was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone at knife point in Vepery on Saturday.

The police said Lakshmanan, 50, of Kilpauk, a car driver, was on Ritherdon Road on Saturday afternoon, when two men on a bike asked him for his phone. When he refused to part with it, they attacked him with a knife on his head and sped away with the phone.

Lakshmanan lodged a complaint in Vepery police station. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

